A vrag South African soccer players face an uncertain future after a number of clubs announced mass culls at the weekend.
No fewer than 43 players were released by just four clubs, taking the total to over 50 since the start of the off-season.
While some stars have deals lined up to further their careers at other clubs, the vast majority are scrambling to secure their futures.
Promoted to the top flight just last season, Sekhukhune United cut 14 stars – the most of any club.
They gave marching orders to the likes of former Cape Town City striker Justin Shonga and Zimbabwean ace Evans Rusike.
AmaZulu announced 13 players were on their way out, having bolstered their squad for their Caf Champions League campaign.
And while centreback Tapelo Xoki is set to join Orlando Pirates and playmaker Siyathemba Sithebe is moving to Kaizer Chiefs, the likes of attacking stars Siphelele Mthembu, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela and Thabo Qalinge were deemed surplus.
Chiefs themselves were busy clearing the way for their new arrivals, with big-name ysters Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker, Lebo Manyama, Kearyn Bacchus and Daniel Cardoso all cut loose.
En dis nie al nie, with Maritzburg United also announcing an eight-player exodus, including Cape-born stalwarts Clayton Daniels and Nazier Allie.
RELEASE LIST 📄— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 2, 2022
AmaZulu Football Club would like to thank this list of players for their contributions towards the growth of the club. We wish each one of them the very best in their future aspirations 💚#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/uGOrKG3SIi
Stellenbosch kicked off the post-season clearout after their final game two weeks ago with a number of experienced players leaving, led by Kaapse veterans Robyn Johannes and Granwald Scott.
With more cuts to come in the league, it’s now a case of waantoe nou for these stars.
For Immediate Release‼️— Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) June 3, 2022
🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe