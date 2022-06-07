A vrag South African soccer players face an uncertain future after a number of clubs announced mass culls at the weekend. No fewer than 43 players were released by just four clubs, taking the total to over 50 since the start of the off-season.

While some stars have deals lined up to further their careers at other clubs, the vast majority are scrambling to secure their futures. GONER: Siphelele Mthembu, right Promoted to the top flight just last season, Sekhukhune United cut 14 stars – the most of any club. They gave marching orders to the likes of former Cape Town City striker Justin Shonga and Zimbabwean ace Evans Rusike.

AmaZulu announced 13 players were on their way out, having bolstered their squad for their Caf Champions League campaign. CUT LOOSE: Ace Clayton Daniels And while centreback Tapelo Xoki is set to join Orlando Pirates and playmaker Siyathemba Sithebe is moving to Kaizer Chiefs, the likes of attacking stars Siphelele Mthembu, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela and Thabo Qalinge were deemed surplus. Chiefs themselves were busy clearing the way for their new arrivals, with big-name ysters Samir Nurkovic, Bernard Parker, Lebo Manyama, Kearyn Bacchus and Daniel Cardoso all cut loose.