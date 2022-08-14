Marumo Gallants and Golden Arrows shared the spoils in their DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Marumo Gallants and Golden Arrows shared the spoils in their DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon, playing out a 1-1 draw after goals from Celimpilo Ngema and Velemseni Ndwandwe.

The result sees Abafana Bes'thende register their first point of the season and rise off the foot of the table (with Cape Town City dropping to 16th), while Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have now drawn all three of their league games in 2022-23 thus far.



On 25 minutes another counter from the home side ended with Celimpilo Ngema shooting on goal, only to be denied by an excellent save from Nkosingiphile Gumede far off his line. The chances continued to flow through the remainder of the first half, though the interval arrived with the score still locked at 0-0. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa suffered an injury blow, as defender Ayanda Nkili succumbed to a knock and was replaced by Sicelokuhle Hlatshwayo. The start of the second half saw Arrows shuffle their pack in attack as Knox Mutizwa made way for Velemseni Ndwandwe, yet it was Gallants who finally claimed the lead on 56 minutes.

Ngema found himself in a fine shooting position and saw his initial effort blocked – the midfielder followed up for a second chance and managed to squeeze it through a small gap in the Arrows defence to score. The hosts looked to be in charge of the game after taking the lead, but they were pegged back on 71 minutes when Arrows equalised. Ntsikelelo Nxadi provided a cross and Ndwandwe headed home at the far post (1-1). The equaliser gave the Durban side the momentum, and they nearly claimed the lead on 82 minutes, as Mmodi was denied one-on-one by Arubi before Siyabonga Khumalo struck the post with a follow-up effort.

Mmodi and Arubi reprised their duel again in the penultimate minute of regulation time, with the Gallants goalkeeper again coming out on top to ensure the match ended 1-1. The teams will return to DStv Premiership action next weekend, with Arrows hosting TS Galaxy and Gallants visiting Royal AM. At the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch FC defeated Royal AM 3-1.