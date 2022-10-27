Gabriel Jesus has warned his Arsenal teammates to lift their game to secure top spot in Europa League Group A at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night. After failing to put Southampton away in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the weekend, the 6.45pm showdown at the Philips Stadion is a chance for the table-topping Gunners to get back to winning ways.

While a draw will be enough to win the group and avoid a two-legged playoff against one of the Champions League dropouts in the next stage of European competition, Jesus wants the Prem leaders to rediscover their mojo. Looking to end a five-game goal drought himself, the Brazilian striker says: “We have to improve and try to come back at the same level at which we started the season, as a team and individuals. [We’ll] work hard and then come back stronger. “There’s no excuses.