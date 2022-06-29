Arsenal wrapped up their £45m signing of Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian having his medical at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Jesus has been on top of the Gunners hitlist in the transfer window and will reunite with boss Mikel Arteta, who helped develop him as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City between 2016 and 2019.

The 25-year-old will be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the off-season, following the additions of teen compatriot and fellow forward Marquinhos, Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira and American Matt Turner. Arsenal update. Been told Gabriel Jesus will undergo medical tests today morning - he's already in London, ready to complete his move to Arsenal with official statement to follow 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷 #AFC



Contracts already completed. Gabriel signs until June 2027. Man City to receive £45m fee. pic.twitter.com/emHAmPzSyR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022 The Gunners are also looking to seal a deal for Leeds winger and Jesus’s Brazil teammate Raphinha. Jesus is apparently not the only player on his way out at City, with Arsenal’s London neighbours Chelsea looking to raid the Etihad.

New owner Todd Boehly are apparently drukking hard for both England winger Raheem Sterling and former Blues defender Nathan Ake. After an initial bid for Sterling was rejected, reports claim Boehly is going back with a £55m offer, with an eye on getting the deal done this week. Chelsea, well informed on Man City open to sell Raheem Sterling and so ready to negotiate after opening bid turned down. New proposal coming soon, as expected. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms already discussed with Sterling, Tuchel is pushing. https://t.co/NcuaJIC2Gz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022 Thomas Tuchel also wants the versatile Ake as cover in defence, where the Blues are also looking to bring in his Netherlands teammate Matthjis de Ligt from Juventus.