Bruno Fernandes wants to see an immediate response from his Manchester United teammates after reportedly ripping into them at halftime in Sunday’s 6-3 derby humiliation. Full-time.#MUFC || #MCIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022 With his span 4-0 down at the break, the UK’s Sun newspaper claims that City staff could overhear the Red Devils’ captain on the day giving his players hell for not having “belief”.

Echoing his supposed team talk, the Portuguese says: “The attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals.” With United getting the kans to bounce back in tomorrow’s Europa League trip to Omonia Nicosia, he adds: “Now it’s about going to the Europa League and winning the next game, and all the games that are coming for us.” Striker Anthony Martial, who scored a brace off the bench on Sunday, says his goals were no consolation and wants the team to get back to winning ways.