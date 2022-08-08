South Africa dominated New Zealand in every faced of the game to beat the All Blacks 26-10 in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The hosts won the breakdown battle thanks to Man of the Match Malcolm Marx, who played in his 50th match, they won the aerial duel where Handre Pollard’s boot and the work of wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse have to be praised, they dominated the scrum battle and most importantly on the scoreboard, as New Zealand simply had no answer to the world champions’ onslaught on the day.

South Africa, though, started the match on the back foot when they lost scrumhalf Faf de Klerk to concussion - his head colliding with the knee of giant All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke. STANDOUT: Kurt-Lee Arendse Jaden Hendrikse replaced him and played the match as if he was always going to play 80 minutes. After that injury the Springboks needed a stroke of good fortune to get their bloed pomping again.

They got it when Handre Pollard’s high cross kick saw the ball bounce off of Kurt-Lee Arendse duel with Beauden Barrett, with Lukhanyo Am catching the loose ball. The midfielder then found Arendse who sprinted home to make it 7-0 for the Boks in the seventh minute. 🦏 Malcolm Marx: "We need to be ready for another big game next weekend" - more here: https://t.co/DkEtTxcbfV#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/2Mf0CBlZCb — Springboks (@Springboks) August 7, 2022 With SA enjoying the bulk of the possession and territory in the first quarter (and indeed the match), their rush defence suffocated New Zealand’s attack and it was a breakdown penalty that allowed Pollard to stretch the Boks’ lead to 10-0 after 21 minutes. So disciplined was the Springboks’ first-half performance that they conceded their first penalty in the 31st minute and for the last 10 minutes of the half they kind of lost it a bit.

The All Blacks were on the board four minutes later when Damian de Allende was penalised for creeping up at a scrum (10-3). That’s how it stayed until half time. 🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: Relive the action from the Boks' big win over the All Blacks in Mpumalanga last night - https://t.co/OsDip7OxwO#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/XHnTqAMcq4 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 7, 2022 With South Africa dominating in the scrums, another penalty at this set piece allowed Pollard to make it 13-3 in the 48th minute, with a drop goal from the flyhalf stretching their lead to 16-3 with 22 minutes to go. New Zealand never looked like bouncing back and when Am won a turnover penalty and Pollard made it 19-3 with eight minutes to go it was game over.