Die dang gaan ruk at Newlands on Tuesday when hosts MI Cape Town (MI CT) take the field against Paarl Royals in a historic first SA20 clash at 5.30pm. Online tickets for the event were sold out over the weekend already, with Cape fans uitgehonger to see international stars such as MI captain and Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan, current T20 World Cup Player of the Year England’s Sam Curran and his Three Lions teammate Jofra Archer in action.

Frenemies: Rashid Khan and David Miller Teaming up with them for MI CT are local heroes Kagiso Rabada (who might not be in action tonight after only arriving back in SA recently after the Proteas’ tour of Australia), Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickleton and George Linde, while exciting youngster Dewald Brevis is also in the camp of the Capetonians. Doubt: Kagiso Rabada Khan, 24, will face former Durban Heat teammate David Miller, who is leading the Royals into battle today. Khan, though, says friendship counts for nothing today and explains: “Once you cross the line, you play for your team and you have to do whatever for the team. Outside your friends…”

Miller, who will lead a squad that includes English trio Eoin Morgan, Jos Butler and Jason Roy as well as South African ysters such as Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo, agrees, and reckons the match will be worth the wait and hype. With Master KG and Sho Madjozi set to headline the opening ceremony, Miller says: “It’s all about entertainment for the crowd… “On the field, it’s gonna be a humdinger [also]. “Everyone is pretty keen to get on the park and express their skill.”