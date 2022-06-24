The task facing Wales against the Springboks in July on Thursday grew tougher with the news that the three-Test series will be played in front of full-capacity crowds. This is great news also goes for Saturday’s Currie Cup final between Griquas and the Pumas and follows the lifting of the government’s restrictions on public events and gatherings.

South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, published the latest amendments in the Government Gazette on Wednesday evening. And in related good news, the up to 50 000 fans who will cram into Loftus for the first Test against Wales will not have to wear masks, as this rule has also been scrapped. The decision follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, which focused on whether the remaining Covid-19 regulations were still relevant.

South Africa’s stadiums had previously only been able to host up to a maximum of 50 percent capacity, with 31 000 fans attending the United Rugby Championship final in Cape Town last Saturday. The change in regulations is a great boost for the Currie Cup final and now close to 14 000 spectators can watch the first final in Kimberley for 52 years. The Springboks also play Wales in Bloemfontein and Cape Town in July before hosting the All Blacks in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship in Mbombela and Johannesburg on August 6 and 13.