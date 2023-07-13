The youngest Springbok since 1933 Francois Steyn has hung up his boots at the age of 36 because of a knee injury. Steyn, who won two World Cups for South Africa – the first at the age of 19 in 2007 and the second in 2019 – made his international debut as a left wing against Ireland back in 2006.

At the time he was 19 years and 181 days old – placing him ninth on the all-time youngest Springbok list and the youngest since Freddy Turner faced Australia in 1933 at 19 and 112 days. FRESH-FACED: Steyn a Bok at 19. Picture: EPA/JON HRUSA Steyn went on to play in 78 Tests for the national team, scoring 11 tries in the process, with the last of those matches being against Argentina at flyhalf in Durban last year. Able to play anywhere in the backline – except scrumhalf – Steyn was still in contention to go to his fourth World Cup in Paris later this year.

It could have been four already, but Steyn didn’t play for the national team for five years between 2012 and 2017. It was, however, a knee injury while on duty for the Free State Cheetahs that brought an end to his glittering career. Steyn posted on Instagram on Tuesday night: “It’s been a tough few months coming to terms with saying goodbye to the game that has been my entire life.

“In answers to the many questions I have faced since sustaining a knee injury earlier this year, I am hereby announcing my retirement from professional rugby. LAST STOP: Steyn played his final campaign for Cheetahs. Picture: ackpagePix “To be honest, this is not how I envisioned the journey ending. Every player wants to end on their terms, but I am unfortunate to have played this game for so long and incredibly grateful for the journey I have had. “I have given my everything and I have no regrets.

“I have a massive number of people to thank from all around the world for the support throughout the highs and lows of my career. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunities, the friendships, the memories and lessons that rugby has given me. “I look forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to give back to the game that has given me everything. Thank you for the support.

“It has been a massive honour.” FRANCOIS STEYN IN SHORT Full name: Francois Philippus Lodewyk Steyn

Birthdate: 14 May 1987, Aliwal North. Teams played for: 2006–2009: Sharks

2009–2012: Racing Metro 2013–2014: Sharks 2014–2016: Brave Lupus

2016–2020: Montpellier 2020 – 2023: Cheetahs Springboks Tests: 78