Everton coach Frank Lampard believes his manne are building confidence in their fight for survival in the Premier League this season. Surprise relegation candidates Everton got themselves out of the bottom three with a precious 2-1 away win over Leicester on Sunday, to take ownership of 16th place with four matches to play this season.

With Norwich and Watford already relegated, Lampard and his team have a game in hand on Burnley and Leeds in 17th and 18th respectively and also have one more log point – 35. Of their fightback against Leicester, Lampard says: “I’m proud with how the players reacted to conceding. They kept going. They were excellent. I think we’re building confidence.” He adds: “We should enjoy results like that. They’re huge…