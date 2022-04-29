Frank Lampard will look to take down his former club Chelsea this weekend in his quest to guide Everton to Premier League safety. Fired by the Blues last January, the Stamford Bridge legend welcomes Thomas Tuchel’s manne to Goodison Park, where the Toffees have won each of their last three Prem meetings against the Londoners.

But with his Toffees two points off 17th-placed Burnley, who they have a game in hand on, Lampard knows it his team must get the punte against an “opponent [he knows] so well”. And he hints that he could use the same stubborn game plan that he used against Liverpool last week, when they pushed the title-chasing Reds all the way in 2-0 derby defeat. Asked if they will get under the Blues’ skins, he says: “That is what my team has to do…