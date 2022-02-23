Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos hopes his stars put themselves in the shop window when they take on France next month.

Broos is excited at the prospect of his young players facing off with the world champions and 2021 Uefa Nations League winners in the March 21-30 Fifa break, while Safa continues to push for another high-profile friendly during the international window.

With the game set to be hosted in France, the Belgian warned his players to be on top of their game.

He is quoted by Sunday World as saying: “I am very happy that we will be playing a big friendly international against France.

“I am sure our young players are excited about this prospect.

“It is also an opportunity to advertise our players in front of the world because other African countries have their players in the big leagues in the world.

“Maybe clubs can see our players against France and have an interest in them?

“Right now, the big clubs in the world do not know our players. I have heard that the association is also talking to a strong second team to face us, that will be good for our team.”

[email protected]