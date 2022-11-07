Damian Penaud scored a late try to give France a hard-fought record 11th consecutive victory as they beat Australia 30-29 at the Stade de France on Saturday.
The Wallabies' Lalakai Foketi scored a sensational try and Jock Campbell added another with Bernard Foley kicking the rest of the points for the visitors, who did a great job at keeping France’s mercurial scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in check.
Fabien Galthie’s side, however, ground through the game and winger Penaud scored the winner to add to Julien Marchand’s try, while Thomas Ramos's metronomic boot secured their other points.
France improved on their record of consecutive victories that dated back to the 1930s.
Earlier in the day, the All Blacks ran wild in Wales, beating their hosts 55-23, with Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor all scoring two tries.
WEEKEND’S INTERNATIONAL RESULTS
Romania 30 Chile 23, Scotland 28 Fiji 12, Italy 49
Samoa 17, Wales 23 New Zealand 55, Ireland 19 South Africa 16, Spain 6 Tonga 40, France 30 Australia 29