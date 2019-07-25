France were not at their flamboyant best but a try from flanker Anthony Jelonch helped the Six Nations leaders to a 13-9 victory over a Wales side full of fight at the Principality Stadium on Friday, a seventh win in a row for Fabien Galthie’s team.

France stay on course for their first Six Nations title, and Grand Slam, since 2010 with a remaining fixture to come against England in Paris this week.

Their other points were from the boot of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Unbeaten France have 18 points from four games in the championship, ahead of second-placed Ireland (16), who beat third-placed England (10) 32-15 on Saturday.

In the weekend’s other clash, Scotland (level on points with England) beat wooden-spooners Italy 33-22.

Of the win, France’s SA-born lock Paul Willemse says: “We prepared knowing this was going to be one of the toughest games of the season.

“We are really happy with the result even though it wasn’t a clean match, but it’s expected against a team like Wales.”

