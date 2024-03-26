France will have to be wakker from the very first whistle when they host Chile in an international friendly at 10pm in Marseille.
Les Bleus were stunned with a Florian Wirtz goal after just seven seconds in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Euro 2024 hosts and rivals Germany in Lyon.
And midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni says they must be fired up from the get-go or get burned by Chile.
𝑴![CDATA[]]>𝑨![CDATA[]]>𝑹![CDATA[]]>𝑺![CDATA[]]>𝑬![CDATA[]]>𝑰![CDATA[]]>𝑳![CDATA[]]>𝑳![CDATA[]]>𝑬, terre de passion et de football, accueille les Bleus à l’Orange Vélodrome 💙— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 26, 2024
🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 France 🆚 Chili 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇱
⌚️ 21h00 sur @TF1 📺#FRACHI | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/ApGs6pNHj0
The Real Madrid star tells TF1: “It's a wake-up call, but there’s no need to overreact either.
“It’s a reminder before everything that awaits us in June.
We're not going to throw everything away either. We will watch the video, analyse what happened and we will try to react on Tuesday against Chile.
AC Milan defender Lucas Hernandez adds: “When you concede a goal so quickly, you have to start from scratch. Conceding a goal so quickly changes a match.
“We will have to get back on track very quickly because the Euro is coming soon.”