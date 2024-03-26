France will have to be wakker from the very first whistle when they host Chile in an international friendly at 10pm in Marseille. Les Bleus were stunned with a Florian Wirtz goal after just seven seconds in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Euro 2024 hosts and rivals Germany in Lyon.

We're not going to throw everything away either. We will watch the video, analyse what happened and we will try to react on Tuesday against Chile. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike Football (Soccer) (@nikefootball) AC Milan defender Lucas Hernandez adds: “When you concede a goal so quickly, you have to start from scratch. Conceding a goal so quickly changes a match. “We will have to get back on track very quickly because the Euro is coming soon.”