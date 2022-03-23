France have overtaken the All Blacks in World Rugby’s latest rankings released on Tuesday.

Winners of the Six Nations trophy last weekend when they wrapped up the title with a 25-13 win over Eddie Jones’s England, coach Fabien Galthie’s Les Bleus are now second on the log, with New Zealand dropping to third.

France last occupied second place in 2007, while top spot still belongs to South Africa’s Springboks, with Ireland in fourth and England in fifth respectively.

Further down, Wales’s defeat to Italy saw them drop down to ninth on the rankings.

WORLD RUGBY TOP 15

1. South Africa (90.61 points)

2. France (88.88)

3. New Zealand (88.75)

4. Ireland (88.22)

5. England (84.50)

6. Australia (83.92)

7. Scotland (81.80)

8. Argentina (80.58)

9. Wales (79.28)

10. Japan (78.26)

11. Fiji (76.62)

12. Georgia (73.78)

13. Samoa (73.59)

14. Italy (72.33)

15. Spain (68.26)

[email protected]