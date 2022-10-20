The attacking midfielder and their top goalscorer this season with five strikes, is suspended for the King Power Stadium clash after picking up a one-match suspension for five yellow cards this term.

Bottom club Leicester will have to make do without main man James Maddison when they host Leeds at 9.15pm on Thursday night.

Under-pressure coach Brendan Rodgers hopes the likes of Harvey Barnes and Keiran Dewsbury-Hall will step up, saying: “He’s a creative force for us. Not only that, it’s his work-rate as well.

“He offers more than goals and creativity, but we have other players who have an opportunity to come in and showcase their qualities.”

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has called on his 15th-placed side to make more of their kanse after they came up with nothing in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.