The Gunners have brought in four-time league winners Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, while young defender William Saliba was named Man of the Match on his return from two loan spells.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers challenged his Foxes to match Arsenal’s “new level” ahead of Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash at the Emirates.

And Rodgers reckons they have improved Mikel Arteta’s span big time.

TARGET: Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

He says: “Arsenal have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team.

“Saliba is a talented player… he’s quick, he can dominate. He’s a fantastic addition and gives them presence at the back.