Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers challenged his Foxes to match Arsenal’s “new level” ahead of Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash at the Emirates.
The Gunners have brought in four-time league winners Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, while young defender William Saliba was named Man of the Match on his return from two loan spells.
And Rodgers reckons they have improved Mikel Arteta’s span big time.
He says: “Arsenal have gone to a new level with the three players who have come into the team.
“Saliba is a talented player… he’s quick, he can dominate. He’s a fantastic addition and gives them presence at the back.
“The two guys coming in from Man City have made a difference.”
Meanwhile, the Foxes boss revealed that highly-rated defender and Chelsea target Wesley Fofana is not for sale.
Rodgers adds: “There was two, but nowhere near what the club would consider. We’re not looking to sell.”