Leicester are looking to finish the season strong as they target the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Ahead of tonight’s 9pm quarterfinal first leg against Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, the Foxes are making their stemme dik thanks to the return of some key stars and the confidence of winning last year’s FA Cup.

One of those star manne is centreback Wesley Fofana, who will make his debut in the campaign after recently returning to action from a pre-season knee injury.

The Frenchman says: “It’s true that this season hasn’t been as exceptional as other seasons, but we can turn things around.

“We won the FA Cup last season, so that shows that we can win trophies.

“I hope, and I want, to win more silverware here."

Veteran winger Marc Albrighton adds of their kanse: “I’m more than confident we can go all the way. We’ve got a squad capable of definitely winning it, with the European experience we have in it.”

Tonight’s other Conference League fixtures

Feyenoord v Slavia Prague (6.45pm), Bodo Glimt v Roma, Marseille v PAOK (both 9pm)

