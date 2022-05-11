Leicester striker Patson Daka is desperate to end the team’s five-match Premier League winless streak when they host relegated Norwich tonight at 8.45pm. Brendan Rogders’ manne have been on the slide, with no victories in their last seven games in all competitions as they were also knocked out of the Europa Conference League semifinals by Jose Mourinho’s Roma last week.

But Daka, who scored his 11th goal of the season in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Everton, is keen to add a killer touch. The Fox in the box says: “We have to learn and focus on what is coming on Wednesday. “I have to continue working to find myself in the right positions to score many goals to help the team.