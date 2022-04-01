Leicester fullback James Justin and his Foxes teammates will go all out to make it four wins in a row against Manchester United when they clash in the Premier League at Old Trafford Saturday (6.30pm).

Having also beaten United 2-1 in this fixture last season - in fact, Brendan Rodger’s men won the last three matches between the two teams, the 10th-placed Foxes can truly dent United’s push for a top-four spot by beating them again.

And Justin says: “It should be a really good game, with two good sides playing against each other.

“We know the qualities we’ve got, and the international players that they’ve got at such a high level. It’ll be a tough match, but hopefully we can go there and get a good result.

“The boys did a great job last year and hopefully we can do the same this year.”

WEEKEND PREM FIXTURES

Saturday: Chelsea v Brentford, Brighton v Norwich, Leeds v Southampton (4pm), Wolves v Aston Villa (all 4pm).

Sunday: West Ham v Everton (3pm), Tottenham v Newcastle (7.30pm).

[email protected]