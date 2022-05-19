Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team is currently in third behind Manchester City and Liverpool on the log and will be out to secure their position, with Tottenham two points behind them with one game to play after this.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Chelsea are the best team they’ve faced this year, ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash between the two sides at Stamford Bridge (9pm).

Leicester, meanwhile, are ninth on the log and don’t have much to play for - except revenge on a Chelsea team that beat them 3-0 in front of their own fans at the King Power Stadium last year.

Rodgers says: “I’m a big admirer of Chelsea and the team and the work Thomas has done there.

“I would go as far as to say they are the best team we have played this season. When we played them early on in the season they were at the top of their game. I thought they were outstanding.”