Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his fit-again stars can overcome visitors Tottenham in their first Premier League match in 22 days.

The Covid-hit Foxes have suffered a helse injury crisis, while also losing four key men to Afcon, but will have the likes of Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka, and James Justin back, while Boubakary Soumare is facing a late test today.

With ace Jamie Vardy and stalwart Jonny Evans both still out due to hamstring problems, Rodgers says he has had to tweak training sessions to avoid overtaxing the players he has available.

He explains: “We had a big process meeting and we looked at the different ways we could have been better because that’s always important.

“In the situation with Covid, with players missing, it’s meant that the players who are playing have been overtaxed.

“Most definitely we had a big review of that in terms of looking at everything, our training, recovery, so that’s something we’ve done, but a lot of these have been unfortunate.”

[email protected]