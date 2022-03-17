Leicester want to be the first winners of the inaugural Europe Conference League.

The Foxes made history last season by winning their first ever FA Cup title and they have the kans to do it again by lifting a European trophy.

Ahead of their trip to Rennes, who they lead 2-0 on aggregate, coach Brendan Rodgers says he is min gespin at the competition’s third-tier status, as Europe had that in the past with the European Cup (Champions League), Uefa Cup (Europa League) and the Cup Winners’ Cup.

He says of the tournament: “Probably over the coming years it will be taken more seriously.

“You look at the prestigious teams in the competition, and being able to be the first team to win it.

“Traditionally there were three tournaments growing up. This can be that. You only need to name the history around the teams in there. It would be a privilege to be the first to win it.”

Tonight’s other Europa Conference League fixtures

(all matches at 10pm)

Basel (1) v Marseille (2), AZ Alkmaar (1) v Bodo Glimt (2), Copenhagen (4) v PSV Eindhoven (4) (all 7.45pm), Feyenoord (5) v Partizan (2), LASK Linz (1) v Slavia Prague (4), Gent (0) v PAOK (1), Roma (1) v Vitesse (2).

[email protected]