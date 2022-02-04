Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie has called on his cubs to man up when they face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

Fourie did not mince his words ahead of the second trans-Jukskei derby in a week, having lost 34-10 on home soil to Jake White’s men last weekend.

The former Springbok outside centre says: “Talking about the last two games, our defence was terrible. We are not going to beat around the bush with that.

“There is certain stuff that we have to work on. Unfortunately, there is only so much we can coach, but if the players don’t have the attitude, the work-rate and the heart to do it for each other, then you know you can only go so far…

“For us, it is about manning up on the weekends, doing what we did wrong better, and just fronting up and making our tackles.

“Unfortunately, that is something I cannot do for the players on the field.

“If you don’t have the heart and the attitude on the field… you can only take a horse so far…”

Ulster, meanwhile, host Leicester tonight at 10.15pm in the only non-South African URC match this weekend.

[email protected]