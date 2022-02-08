Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is hoping for another clean sheet when the Premier League relegation strugglers go to Champions League-chasing West Ham tonight.

Having played to a goalless draw with Burnley at the weekend, Foster believes the shutout can give the 18th-placed Hornets the belief that they can fight themselves out of trouble.

He says: “It’s always nice to keep a clean sheet, that’s a building block.

“If you can start from there and get a clean sheet every few weeks you’re going to start picking up points and that’s what [new boss] Roy [Hodgson] brings.

“He brings stability, he will set you up in a shape that will be hard to break down and hopefully we can get a bit of quality in front of goal and score.”

The fifth-placed Hammers, meanwhile, are looking to get back to winning ways in the league after two straight defeats and a narrow FA Cup escape against non-league Kidderminster at the weekend.

[email protected]