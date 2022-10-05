James Maddison hit a first-half brace, sandwiching a Harvey Barnes strike, before setting up Patson Daka for the Foxes’ to win 4-0.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on replacing boss Steve Cooper with Rafa Benitez after the Premier League rookies hit rock-bottom against Leicester on Monday night.

The result was Leicester’s first win of the season and was enough to lift them off the foot of the table at the expense of Forest – who also have four points.

Reports in the UK suggest that the club is now considering sacking Cooper, who guided them to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

After spending big to bring in a British record of 21 players this season, the pressure is mounting on the 46-year-old.