Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay has left Cape Town City for Egyptian club Pyramids.

The 24-year-old hitman from Manenberg left for the Cairo-based club yesterday to complete his medical ahead of completing his move.

Spoedvraat Lakay has scored five goals in 14 matches across all competitions this season, helping City to the MTN8 final.

His early-season form saw him called up by coach Hugo Broos for Bafana’s ultimately disappointing final two World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana in November.

NEW CHAPTER: Abbubaker Mobara joined AmaZulu

And he’ll be hoping to continue his national-team career by impressing in Egypt, where Bafana teammate Percy Tau and coach Pitso Mosimane are flying the flag high at Al-Ahly.

In a blow to City, Lakay is the third high-profile player to leave ahead of today’s deadline for January transfers.

Lakay follows experienced winger Surprise Ralani and versatile Bafana defender Abbubaker Mobara out of Hartleyvale, as well as Shane Roberts, who is out on loan at PSL rivals TS Galaxy.

But it’s all doom and gloom for coach Eric Tinkler, who has three new faces set to join them before the transfers window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

DOWNS TOE: Surprise Ralani

Three foreign players are on the brink of completing their move to the Mother City.

Like their colleagues in Stellenbosch, City are bringing in a Venezuelan attacker who can play across the front three as a direct replacement for Lakay.

A Gambian winger is also arriving, which will add to Tinkler’s options.

A third player is also on the way, but details are scarce ahead of the announcements in the next 24 hours.

