He spent Christmas at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo Brazil. His daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed the Brazilian legend’s death on Instagram.

Pele’s legacy and achievements on the field will be remembered fondly for generations to come.

Whilst some have raised questions about some of his actions and beliefs off the field, it must be noted that the football legend did help to raise awareness against the injustices taking place in South Africa during Apartheid.

Photo: Chris Ricco/FIFA/BackpagePix/AFP

While visiting South Africa in the 1960s, Pele was not allowed to leave the old Johannesburg airport terminal due to the discriminatory policies adopted by South African law at the time. After being alarmed by this, he vowed that he would never visit South Africa again until Nelson Mandela was released from prison.