Brazilian football legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battling colon cancer.
He spent Christmas at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo Brazil. His daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed the Brazilian legend’s death on Instagram.
Pele’s legacy and achievements on the field will be remembered fondly for generations to come.
Whilst some have raised questions about some of his actions and beliefs off the field, it must be noted that the football legend did help to raise awareness against the injustices taking place in South Africa during Apartheid.
While visiting South Africa in the 1960s, Pele was not allowed to leave the old Johannesburg airport terminal due to the discriminatory policies adopted by South African law at the time. After being alarmed by this, he vowed that he would never visit South Africa again until Nelson Mandela was released from prison.
In March 1995 after Mandela was elected as the first democratic President of South Africa, Pele got the opportunity to meet Mandela.
🤍 Nelson Mandela said it best. Pele was a delight.— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 29, 2022
After Mandela’s death in 2013 at the age of 95, Pele sent a heartfelt message, referring to Madiba as one of his heroes.
"He was my hero, my friend," Pele tweeted.
"He was my companion in the struggle for the popular cause and for world peace.
"Let us carry on his work. He was one of the most influential people in my life," he added.
Remembering my friend and my idol, @NelsonMandela . #NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/EQULvywuiV— Pelé (@Pele) July 18, 2014
Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning for after Pele’s death.
The measure was announced in a decree published in an extra edition of the government gazette and signed by the outgoing president, who is set to leave office Sunday.