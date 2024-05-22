Rangers qualified as the Western Cape champions after beating Clarewood two weeks ago.

FN Rangers have to play a waiting game to confirm who they will face in the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs set to take place in the Northern Cape.

They join six other provincial champions Thames FC from the North West, Dondol Stars from Gauteng, Njampela FC representing KwaZulu-Natal, Kruger United from Mpumalanga and Mpheni Home Defenders from Limpopo.

The winners from the hosting province, Northern Cape, as well as Free State and Eastern Cape are also unconfirmed pending review cases.

The NC provincial playoffs between NC Professionals and Kimberly Saints were supposed to take place this past Sunday, but another contender Jacksa Spears FC submitted an appeal.