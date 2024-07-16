Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz and fellow athlete Akani Simbine will be the official flag bearers for South Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, starting on July 26. “I feel super-excited and super-proud,” the artistic gymnast said of her appointment as the country’s flag-bearer for the opening ceremony at the Games taking place in the French capital later this month. She will be partnered by renowned sprinter Simbine.

Caitlin, 22, from Johannesburg is no stranger to the Olympics, after representing South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo games. The champion gymnast is also a two-time World Cup Gold medalist, African champion and Commonwealth medalist. Huge honour: Caitlin Rooskrantz is a medal winner. Picture: supplied She took to Instagram to share her excitement of being a flag bearer, describing the news as “absolutely unreal”.

“I cannot believe that I have been named alongside @akani_simbine to be the Flag Bearer for the @officialteamrsa at the Paris Olympic Games! So grateful to be afforded this incredible opportunity, God is so good. Can’t wait to represent you all with such pride SA.” The first South African female gymnast of colour to qualify outright for the Olympic Games, Caitlin sees her appointment to the sought-after role as a historic moment for the sport, reports IOL. Team South Africa has arrived at the training camp in Montpelier! 🏊‍♀️🏉🥋 Some of our athletes from swimming, 7's Women's rugby and Judo are set to train hard for the Olympics. Let's cheer them on! 🇿🇦 #TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Paris2024 #RoadToOlympics pic.twitter.com/OHrOHBbABG — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 14, 2024 “This is big for gymnastics. As we know, it is usually the runners or swimmers that are picked to carry the flag, hence I did not even expect it was a possibility. To hear my name being called was a realisation, history was made tonight. For the first time an SA gymnast is going to be a flag-bearer – that is a statement in itself where gymnastics is going,” she said last Tuesday night at Sascoc’s official Team SA send-off dinner in Kempton Park.