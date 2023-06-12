South African football is mourning the passing of iconic former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. Barker masterminded South Africa’s greatest moment on a football pitch when his side won the 1996 Afcon on home soil with a 2-0 win over Tunisia at the FNB Stadium.

The 78-year-old sadly died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) on Saturday, with tributes pouring in from the football fraternity and beyond. Former Bafana Bafana Head Coach, Clive Barker. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix His family said in a statement on Saturday morning: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace. “Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.”

Clive Barker. File photo: BackpagePix Barker transformed SA football in his 40-year coaching career, defying apartheid laws to coach in the townships, winning numerous domestic titles and also qualifying Bafana for the 1998 World Cup in France before quitting the national team in 1997. He went on to coach Cape Town’s Santos twice (in 2000 and again 2005), before finishing off his legendary career at Maritzburg United in 2015/16. Barker was diagnosed with LBD in March this year.

TRIBUTES FOR BARKER Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe: “Saddened by the passing of legendary Coach Clive Barker [with] whom we shared some great moments during Afcon 96 team successes. RIP and Condolences to the Family.” PSL coach Gavin Hunt: “RIP Clive. May his soul rest in peace. What a legend of South African football.”