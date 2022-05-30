Coach Jerome Paarwater’s Western Province failed to “pitch up” at Ellis Park on Saturday for their must-win Currie Cup clash against the winless Lions and went down 33-10 in the end. Needing victory to keep alive any mathematical hopes they had of making the playoffs, Paarwater’s sixth-placed team was outplayed on the day and could only score one try in response to the four from the hosts.

The Lions, who added some players from their franchise team as they went in search of a first win of the season in their 11th game, showed their hunger from the start when hooker Morne Brandon crashed over in the fourth minute from rolling maul. SWAK DEFENSIVELY: WP were just not competitive Five minutes later and after a WP penalty, flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel sliced through some swak Province defence from a counterattack and put Stean Pienaar away. Following some good interplay between their backs, Edwill van der Merwe found fullback Quan Horn on his inside in the 23rd minute to dot down the Lions’ third try. The Lions went into the break with a 20-3 lead.

Province had to find a way back into the game. GUTTED: WP coach Paarwater And when captain Nama Xaba stretched over from close quarters seven minutes after half time, Paarwater would have felt the comeback was op die kaarte. But following two penalty conversions from Swanepoel, Francke Horn’s blindside break allowed Swanepoel to hammer down the final nail in WP’s coffin with eight minutes to play (33-10).