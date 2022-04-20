Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat is back in training after recovering from a knee injury suffered in January.

With the fifth-placed Stormers preparing to host third-placed Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Friday, they will also welcome back Warrick Gelant to full fitness after recovering from a thumb injury.

Of co-captain Moerat’s return, defence coach Norman Laker says: “We will decide today if he will play on Friday or not.”

Side step the queues and buy your match day tickets now 🎟



🔗 https://t.co/6E41QImvIl



See you on Friday at DHL Stadium 🏟#iamastormer #dhldelivers #urc @Vodacom pic.twitter.com/9DRcSeFb3e — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 18, 2022

In Moerat’s absence, Steven Kitshoff has led the Stormers from the front. But with three rounds of normal season still to be played before the playoffs, Moerat’s return from injury couldn’t come at a better time for the Capetonians.

Currently on a five-match winning run, Laker knows it won’t be easy to bag number six against a Glasgow side which features no fewer than 17 Scotland international players in their touring party.

He says: “They are a well-coached team, filled with internationals. There will be quite a lot of battles on the field - they are third on the log for a reason after 15 matches. But we are looking forward to the challenge.”

It can be an emotional rollercoaster in the DHL Stadium coach's box. You can see what it means to them to coach this team. ⛈️💙![CDATA[]]>🤍



Join the ride with us on Friday when we take on Glasgow. Tickets here 👉 https://t.co/U3llzjpcGy #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/4VEnRMgEKu — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 18, 2022

[email protected]