The 22-year-old, who klapped 12 goals and created 10 more in 33 appearances for Ten Hag’s Ajax last season, will cost United £40m.

New Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is set to make his first signing soon, with Manchester United chiefs reportedly flying to Amsterdam on Tuesday to complete a move for Ajax winger Antony.

He’s apparently not the only ex-player Ten Hag wants, with the Dutchman also looking at Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barça told Man Utd they won't sell FdJ for less than €86m.



Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money.

They do face some competition Arsenal for the centreback, with the Gunners already having a £25m bid rejected for the player.

While they are closing in on making the deal for Antony vas, Christian Eriksen, who becomes a free agent at the end of the month, has reportedly turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford.