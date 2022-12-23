At stake in this One Day Cup clash is a place in the tournament’s final against log leaders the Lions.

It will be a derby of death when Western Province make the short trip to Paarl to face Boland at Boland Park Friday at 1pm.

With the two top teams playing in the decider, today’s hosts are out to bag a bonus-point win over their visitors to leapfrog them, while a win will be enough for WP to get over the line.

But after losing their last two matches following four wins in a row at the start of the campaign, Province coach Salieg Nackerdien knows his team will have to up his game.

Cautious: Nackerdien

An ex-Boland player, Paarl’s Nackerdien knows captain Wayne Parnell and his teammates won’t have it easy at Boland Park and says: “It’s hometown [for me] and I always say Paarl is never an easy place to go and play at. I know the players and especially the derby games against WP are always tough. But we need to back ourselves.”