It will be a derby of death when Western Province make the short trip to Paarl to face Boland at Boland Park Friday at 1pm.
At stake in this One Day Cup clash is a place in the tournament’s final against log leaders the Lions.
With the two top teams playing in the decider, today’s hosts are out to bag a bonus-point win over their visitors to leapfrog them, while a win will be enough for WP to get over the line.
But after losing their last two matches following four wins in a row at the start of the campaign, Province coach Salieg Nackerdien knows his team will have to up his game.
An ex-Boland player, Paarl’s Nackerdien knows captain Wayne Parnell and his teammates won’t have it easy at Boland Park and says: “It’s hometown [for me] and I always say Paarl is never an easy place to go and play at. I know the players and especially the derby games against WP are always tough. But we need to back ourselves.”
Province will be without Nandre Burger, who has a tooth infection, while Junaid Dawood and Yaseen Vallie has also been ruled out.
One welkome gesiggie who will make the trip to Paarl as part of the 13-man squad for the clash is Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza, who is back after serving a nine-month suspension for the use of a banned substance.