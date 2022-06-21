These two Kensington teenagers are ready to kick butt in Europe but need help with donations to attend the Goju Ryu karate federation championships. Sensei Tharwah Hendricks says Miengaah Hendricks and Rania Gamildien, both 16, started the sport in 2010.

The competition takes place in Italy on 3 September and in total they need at least R60 000. “We managed to get some money to secure their places and mine also because I have been selected to be a referee,” the sensei explains. KICKING BUTT: Miengaah and Rania in action “We also need funds for the girls’ moms so they can be there for them during the competition.

“We need R15 000 for each person on top of the other amount which has been paid already, which includes accommodation and travel. “Unfortunately in this type of sport, we have to pay all the expenses ourselves, we don’t get sponsored and that is why we have turned to the public to appeal for their help.” The sensei and two girls are part of the Kensington Karate School and they have gone to tournaments with the school before.

The school has also been fundraising for the trip. “They were very young when they joined and now they have brown belts,” Tharwah says. “The last time they went to a competition was before Covid-19, they went to Malaysia.

“They did well, they came home with bronze medals, this time we are going for gold.” The Kensington woman says the sport helps kids avoid social ills: “We try to be like a community at our school. We help each other, we are always there for our children. “This sport has helped a lot of children stay away from the social ills that could easily make them lose their dreams,” she adds.