The number of games being crammed into the global cricket schedule is “madness” and more players could follow Ben Stokes in quitting the one-day format, according to former England captain Nasser Hussain. Stokes, who helped England win their maiden 50-overs World Cup in 2019, announced his shock retirement from ODI cricket on Monday saying that playing all three formats of the game had become “unsustainable” for him.

Hussain wants the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to look at the “absolutely crazy” calendar and make changes to ease the strain on multi-format players like Stokes. WORRIED: Nasser Hussain He tells Sky Sport: “It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. “It is madness for players.

“If the ICC just keep putting on ICC events and individual boards just keep filling the gaps with as much cricket as possible, eventually these cricketers will just say ‘I'm done’.” The ICC is set to unveil a new calendar later this month with an extended window for the Indian Premier League, while England and Australia are also likely to get dedicated slots for their domestic franchise-based leagues. And Hussain adds: “Stokes is done with one format aged 31, which can’t be right, really.