Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has challenged late call-ups like Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies to step their game up.
With injuries to Orlando Pirates defensive Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela affording Fielies his kans, the absence of in-form striker Lyle Foster sees TS Galaxy forward Bathusi Aubaas included for friendlies against Mozambique this Thursday and Angola on Sunday.
After last facing Morocco in South Africa’s 2-1 defeat in Rabat in the current 2024 Afcon qualifying campaign, 30-year-old Fielies will get his kans to stake his claim for next March’s double-header against Liberia.
If Bafana win those two matches, they will book their place in the Ivory Coast tournament which kicks off in January 2024.
Coach Broos says: I sit here with mixed feelings. I wanted the same group as in September, but we only have 75 percent with all our injuries. So it’s disappointing .
“But it’s an opportunity for the new guys to show their qualities.”