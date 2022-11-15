With injuries to Orlando Pirates defensive Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela affording Fielies his kans, the absence of in-form striker Lyle Foster sees TS Galaxy forward Bathusi Aubaas included for friendlies against Mozambique this Thursday and Angola on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has challenged late call-ups like Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies to step their game up.

After last facing Morocco in South Africa’s 2-1 defeat in Rabat in the current 2024 Afcon qualifying campaign, 30-year-old Fielies will get his kans to stake his claim for next March’s double-header against Liberia.

If Bafana win those two matches, they will book their place in the Ivory Coast tournament which kicks off in January 2024.

Coach Broos says: I sit here with mixed feelings. I wanted the same group as in September, but we only have 75 percent with all our injuries. So it’s disappointing .