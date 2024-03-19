Andy Farrell says the Springboks “are the best” as the head coach looks ahead to his Six Nations champions Ireland’s two-Test series in SA in July.
The Irish retained their title with a 17-13 win against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, despite missing out on back-to-back Grand Slams after losing to England last week.
The focus for Farrell’s manne turns to the sold-out matches against the Boks, which should decide, for now, which is the yster team on the planet.
Five of our very best! 💫#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/bhDZGXLQ5M— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2024
And Farrell, whose span beat the eventual winners Boks in an 2023 World Cup pool clash in France, can’t wait for battles in Mzansi.
He says: “It doesn’t get any more difficult, does it, or any more exciting than that.
“All you want is an opportunity to put yourself out there against the best and South Africa are 100 percent the best.
“Being able to go out there and test ourselves over there – we’ve managed to win one game over there before will be great for our development going forward.”