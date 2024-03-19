Andy Farrell says the Springboks “are the best” as the head coach looks ahead to his Six Nations champions Ireland’s two-Test series in SA in July. The Irish retained their title with a 17-13 win against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, despite missing out on back-to-back Grand Slams after losing to England last week.

The focus for Farrell’s manne turns to the sold-out matches against the Boks, which should decide, for now, which is the yster team on the planet. Five of our very best! 💫#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/bhDZGXLQ5M — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2024 And Farrell, whose span beat the eventual winners Boks in an 2023 World Cup pool clash in France, can’t wait for battles in Mzansi. He says: “It doesn’t get any more difficult, does it, or any more exciting than that.