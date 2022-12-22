Hosting their brothers in the corner of the Sharks are Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and former Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka.

It could be a battle of brothers on Friday night when the Sharks host the Lions at Kings Park in their 5pm United Rugby Championship.

Stepping up for the visiting Lions are their younger brothers flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and flanker Emmanuel Tshituka.

Vincent Tshituka

The latter, 22, is looking forward to battle his boeta, saying: “For the past two years we got used to playing with each other but now the time has come that we play against each other. We have spoken about it, and it is something that we are both excited for …

“Our family is quite excited as well — my mom, my dad — but I think I can speak for the both of us when I say, it is just another fixture where we get to represent our franchises.