Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s first Rugby Championship match of the season against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium. The biggest switch is at scrumhalf where Faf de Klerk regains his No.9 jersey, after he lost it to Jaden Hendrikse for the series-deciding third Test, which South Africa won, against Wales recently.

De Klerk is one of two changes in the backline - the other being on the wing where Kurt-Lee Arendse takes the place of Cheslin Kolbe, who broke his jaw in the 30-14 win over the Dragons. STARTING: Kurt-Lee Arendse Up front, Nienaber opted for Malcolm Marx, who will play in his 50th Test on Saturday, in the No,.2 jumper instead of Bongi Mbonambi, who moves to the bench. Of his team selection, Nienaber says: “One of the changes to the starting team were injury-enforced with Kurt-Lee coming in for Cheslin, and with Malcolm, we feel it is a big occasion to play one’s 50th Test so it will be good for him to start, while we believe Faf’s experience and style of play will complement our game against the All Blacks.

“These changes resulted in direct swaps to the bench for Bongi [Mbonambi] and Jaden [Hendrikse], and with Salmaan [Moerat] covering lock we can either use Franco [Mostert] at lock or flanker, and we have Kwagga [Smith] who can also provide cover in the loose trio and even on the wing if needs be.” Of their opponents for Saturday, Nienaber adds: “The All Blacks are strong all around and they will come to Nelspruit desperate to avenge their series defeat against Ireland and to prove that they remain one of the powerhouses in world rugby, so we believe experience and physicality will be vital in this Test.” 🦏 ICYMI: Malcolm Marx will run out for his 50th Test this weekend

😬 Tough challenge awaits against the @AllBlacks in Nelspruit

🗣️ “We always bring the best out of one another”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/Zz1rxB5GL2#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/QHTz02TVj5 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 2, 2022 Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Step du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane.