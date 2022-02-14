Liverpool rode their luck before running out 1-0 winners at Burnley yesterday to stay in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

With Jurgen Klopp’s decision to recall Afcon heroes Sadio Mane and Mo Salah backfiring, Fabinho proved to be the hero at Turf Moor. His 40th-minute goal gave the Reds the result that keeps them nine points off City with a game in hand.

But Liverpool had to fight tooth and nail to grab the three points and lived dangerously until defensive midfielder Fabinho’s fifth goal of the year.

The hosts were all over them in the opening exchanges with giant striker Wout Weghorst causing the Reds’ high defensive line all sorts of problems.

The big Dutchman had a good chance to score in the 31st minute, but with only Alisson Becker to beat, he got his chipped effort all wrong and the Reds cleared.

And he was flagged offside four minutes later just before pulling the trigger, having rounded Alisson in goal.

But Fabinho reacted first at a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to poke home from close range after forcing a save from Nick Pope.

Having faced off in the Afcon final just seven days ago, Mane and Salah looked off the pace and the Senegal hero made way for the in-form Diogo Jota after 67 minutes.

That didn’t spark the Reds attack and only some last-ditch defending, from Joel Matip in particular, kept the Clarets at bay.

Liverpool held on and now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Inter Milan.

TEAM P W D L F A Pts

1 Man City 25 20 3 2 61 14 63

2 Liverpool 24 16 6 2 61 19 54

3 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47

4 West Ham 24 12 4 8 42 31 40

5 Man United 24 11 7 6 38 32 40

6 Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34 25 39

7 Wolves 23 11 4 8 21 17 37

8 Tottenham 22 11 3 8 28 29 36

9 Brighton 23 7 12 4 25 23 33

10 S’hampton 24 6 11 7 30 37 29

11 Aston Villa 23 8 3 12 31 36 27

12 C. Palace 24 5 11 8 32 35 26

13 Leicester 21 7 5 9 34 39 26

14 Brentford 25 6 6 13 26 40 24

15 Leeds 23 5 8 10 27 46 23

16 Everton 22 6 4 12 28 38 22

17 Newcastle 23 4 9 10 25 44 21

18 Norwich 24 4 5 15 14 50 17

19 Watford 23 4 3 16 23 43 15

20 Burnley 21 1 11 9 17 29 14

