Young boxers from all over Cape Town floated like butterflies and stung like bees in the Joe Slovo Boxing Tournament over the weekend. The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department hosted the boxing tournament at the Joe Slovo Phoenix Sport and Recreation Centre on Saturday.

Enthusiastic boxers from 11 clubs displayed their passion, athleticism, and community spirit at the event, loudly supported by spectators cheering on the participating clubs. Brave youth: A young boxer is encouraged by his coach. Picture supplied by The City of Cape Town The 11 participating clubs showcased the growing popularity of boxing among Cape Flats communities, including a growing number of women. Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross said: “Boxing forms an integral part of the programmes offered by the recreation team, with sessions held at the Joe Slovo Centre after school from Monday to Friday.

“The tournament highlighted the increasing participation of young female athletes in the sport, underscoring its inclusive nature and growing appeal.” Girl power: Boxers Thabisile Cimi and Sadiqah Davids. Picture supplied by The City of Cape Town Sadiqah Davids, 14, from Phoenix Milnerton, a member of Sugar Jazz Boxing Club, only picked up her boxing gloves last year and is having a lot of fun. Sadiqah says: “I want to show others that girls can also partake in the sport. Boxing teaches me self-defence.”

Fondly known as 'Muhammad Ali,' Ali Badete, 20, from Summer Greens, another member of Sugar Jazz Boxing Club, has been boxing for six years and says: “I absolutely love it. “With 20 wins and two draws under my belt, I'm still pushing forward. I dedicate myself to training five times a week because I believe hard work and dedication are crucial in this sport. If you're not fit enough, you won't be able to win.” Paulino Benzane, 15, from Inkwenkwezi Boxing Club said watching boxing on television inspired him to take up the sport in 2022.