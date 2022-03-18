Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admits they are working hard at not losing focus in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

After beating big guns India 3-0 in their last ODI series, Bavuma doesn’t shy away from the fact that complacency could creep into his side as they gear up for the first match at Centurion Park today at 2pm.

But he says they’ve worked hard at keeping their focus, explaining: “Our last series against India was a successful one.

“There were a lot of positives from that series and coming together after two months, it was important that we remind ourselves of the positives and get ourselves in the right mental space. Coming up against a big name like India, it’s generally quite easier for the guys to get themselves up.

MAIDEN CALL: Khaya Zondo

“With Bangladesh, not to undermine them in any way, from a mental and intensity point of view there’s a lot more you have to do to look inwards to make sure that your intensity is not low and that there is no complacency.

“For us it’s to remind ourselves of the standards that we set - against any moment the scales we put out measures the standard and expectation we set for ourselves.”

SA-born coach Russell Domingo knows his Tigers are the underdogs heading into the clash and was quoted by ESPN as saying: “They will start as favourites, but that suits us coming as underdogs. It gives us a great opportunity to do something special. We want to do something that no Bangladesh team has done here before,”

The Proteas, meanwhile, announced a 15-man squad for the two-match Test series which follows the three ODIs.

Khaya Zondo cracked the nod for the first time, while WP’s Zubayr Hamza “has been forced to withdraw from the Bangladesh tour as a whole due to personal reasons”.

The Test team will also be without its Indian Premier League (IPL) players, who will join up with their respective teams at the conclusion of the ODI series.

Proteas Test squad vs Bangladesh

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

