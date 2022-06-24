Saturday’s Currie Cup final between Griquas and the Pumas in Kimberley at 3pm, will be a historic one. For the hosts, it is a chance to win the Currie Cup for the first time since 1970, while their visitors have never even been to the final.

The magnificence of the moment is not lost on Griquas coach Pieter Bergh, who says: “For so many years, Griquas have talked about 1970. I have been involved with Griquas as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2018, and every year in that time, we never made a semifinal, with good teams, very good Griquas teams. MOTIVATION: Fan Oom Bushy “There was always the talk of winning the Carling Currie Cup, and talking about 1970…” Griquas also have extra motivation in that they are playing for famous fan Oom Bushy, Eric Oliver, who died last year at the age of 88.

But out to spoil their party will be Jimmy Stonehouse’s katte from Mpumalanga. The dangermen for both teams 😎



Who are you backing to open the scoring on Saturday? 👀#CarlingCurrieCup #ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/5uDPV4jHSu — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 23, 2022 Of the occasion, coach Stonehouse says: “It’s amazing that everything worked out for us... “We are losing 10 players at the end of the season and the Griquas are also losing players. But where are they going? They are going to the United Rugby Championship (URC), and you bred them here at the Currie Cup.

🏆 This weekend is when it all will be decided in the #CarlingCurrieCup - all you need to know is here: https://t.co/PEWBmth1Y4@blacklabelsa #ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin pic.twitter.com/tEjI9Z9Uhw — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 23, 2022 “It’s going to be great in Kimberley on Saturday – we owe Griquas one and we are looking forward to the final, it's going to be an amazing occasion.” The last time the two sides clashed, it was Griquas who won the match 45-44 earlier this month in Nelspruit, with the men from Kimberley also winning their home match earlier in the season 41-20. Great moments are born from great opportunity🗣



The #CarlingCurrieCup Golden Moment of the round goes to BOTH @GriquasRugby and the Airlink Pumas for being on the cusp of making history🏆#ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/XVgykxXpJr — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 23, 2022 Griquas: 15 George Whitehead, 14 Munier Hartzenberg, 13 Sango Xamlashe (captain), 12 Rynhardt Jonker, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Zander du Plessis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Siba Qoma, 7 Hanru Sirgel, 6 Werner Gouws, 5 Derik Pretorius, 4 Cameron Lindsay, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Janco Uys, 1 Kudzwai Dube.