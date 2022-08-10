The 73-year-old Koertzen from Despatch was on his way back home from Cape Town after a golf weekend.

Legendary former South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen, and three other people, were killed in a head-on collision in Riversdale on Tuesday morning.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr, tells Algoa FM : “He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf.”

RIP to one of the best cricket umpires Rudi Koertzen 💔![CDATA[]]>🥲![CDATA[]]>🏏 pic.twitter.com/nWEhXPj1d3 — James (@Surreycricfan) August 9, 2022

Koertzen was one of cricket’s most popular umpires, standing in 398 international matches. Koertzen made his international umpiring debut in the ODI between the Proteas and India in December 1992.

Later that month he stood in his first Test, also at St George’s Park during the inaugural Friendship series between the Proteas and India.