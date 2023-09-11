South African-born Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has come back to Mzansi to haunt the country of his birth in the first two matches of the five-match ODI series. Not selected to start in the first match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday, Labuschagne got a crack at South Africa as a concussion replacement for Cameron Green who was hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

Strolling out with Australia deep in the toilet on 72/5 and chasing 222 for victory, Labuschagne scored 80 unbeaten runs and teamed up with Ashton Agar (48*) to win the Man of the Match award and give Australia a 1-0 lead with a three-wicket win. AUSTRALIA WIN SECOND ODI



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 The Proteas chase comes to an end as Austraila win the 2nd Betway ODI 🏏 #BePartOfIt #SAvAus pic.twitter.com/BICtFv16fX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 9, 2023 Then in Saturday’s second clash, the 29-year-old Klerksdorp born middle-order batsman - this time called up to start - again won the Man of the Match award again after smashing 124 runs off 99 balls to help the Aussies to 392/8 after being put in to bat by SA captain Temba Bavuma. With opener David Warner also scoring 106, SA’s bowlers trekked swaar in Bloemfontein, with Anrich Nortje conceding 58 runs in five overs and Kagiso Rabada finishing with 2/78 in nine overs.

Fighting: SA’s Temba Bavuma.Picture credit: Sydney Mahlangu Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the beacon of light with his 4/61, but his gevaarlike spin was a bad omen for South Africa’s batsmen. When it was their turn to swing the willow, Bavuma, who scored an unbeaten 114 in the first match, and fellow opener put on Quinton de Kock put on 81 for the first wicket before the latter was caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis (2/32) for 45 off 30 balls. Bavuma (46) and Aiden Markram (3) lost their wickets to Aussie spinner Adam Zampa (4/48) in quick succession to leave SA reeling at 105/3.