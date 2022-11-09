With his boss saying he will ring the changes for Wednesday’s League Cup third round clash against Manchester City, Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling is honger to play against his former teammates. The Blues travel to the Etihad Stadium for the clash at 10pm tonight on the back of a 1-0 Premier League derby defeat to Arsenal.

Looking to bounce back, coach Graham Potter - whose team also lost to his former club Brighton the week before - says of possible changes to his team for tonight’s match: “We will do [rotate the squad], because there are some players who deserve to be given a chance. Changes: Blues Coach Potter “I think it is a good thing. At the same time, we have to go there [at the Etihad Stadium] playing competitively, and try to win the game.” With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja all set to get a run, Sterling does not want to sit this one out.

The England winger returns to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since joining the Blues in a £47.5m deal in new owner Todd Boehly’s massive spending spree in the offseason. And with only five goals in 18 appearances, he’d like nothing more than a confidence booster at his former stomping ground. Sterling says of his form: “So far I’ve been nowhere near the level that I need to be but I’m sure that will come as time passes.