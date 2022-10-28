Brighton are looking to spoil Chelsea coach Graham Potter’s homecoming at the Amex at 4pm on Saturday.
Potter returns to the club he left last month to join the Blues.
Since his departure, the Seagulls have dropped from fourth to ninth on the log, not winning a single match under new coach Roberto De Zerbi.
The Blues, meanwhile, are unbeaten since his arrival at the club.
Brighton defender Joel Veltman, however, is out to change all that and says they will kick up a helse noise on Monday.
The rightback warns: “There is still things to work on but we are making progress all the time and we will get there.
“We need to focus on Chelsea first. We know there will be a lot of noise around Saturday…”
Potter’s Blues enter the match on the back of a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.