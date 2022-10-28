Brighton are looking to spoil Chelsea coach Graham Potter’s homecoming at the Amex at 4pm on Saturday. Potter returns to the club he left last month to join the Blues.

Since his departure, the Seagulls have dropped from fourth to ninth on the log, not winning a single match under new coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Blues, meanwhile, are unbeaten since his arrival at the club. RETURN: Blues’ Potter Brighton defender Joel Veltman, however, is out to change all that and says they will kick up a helse noise on Monday.